“You talk about heel heat, that is brilliant” – WWE veteran lauds Logan Paul’s appearance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE star Logan Paul was on SmackDown this week, hyping his high-profile tag team match. He was also joined in the ring by Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll.
The Maverick kicked off SmackDown with Impaulsive TV. However, he was interrupted by Jelly Roll shooting on the mic. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton also got involved, and all four stars started throwing hands.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, veteran writer Vince Russo detailed that he was thoroughly entertained by the segment. He pointed out that Logan was an expert in generating heat as a heel. The veteran writer questioned how these two stars were better than most of the WWE roster when it came to cutting promos.
"Here's the problem. I enjoyed the hell out of this. There's only one very small problem. These aren't wrestlers, man. Honestly bro, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll are not wrestlers. Why are they better than the wrestlers? Can somebody tell me? When Logan Paul comes out and says, 'I heard you all chanted, thank you, Logan.' That's brilliant. You talk about heel heat, that is brilliant. Like you said, Jelly Roll delivering. This was a very entertaining segment. The only problem is two out of the four are not wrestlers." [8:12 onwards]
This week's confrontation hyped the tag team match at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see which tandem will walk out with a win at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.
A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE