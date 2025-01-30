Logan Paul sends a message to Triple H after his Hall of Fame announcement

Logan Paul sent a message to Triple H after his Hall of Fame announcement. He praised The Game for his contributions to the professional wrestling industry.

In 2022, Logan Paul signed with WWE after previously making a few appearances in the company. During his contract signing, he was welcomed by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

On X (fka Twitter), Paul shared a message for Triple H after he was announced as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

"Amazing wrestler, amazing boss, amazing human!! Congratulations @TripleH. It’s an honor to be part of the #LoganPaulLevesqueEra," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet:

Logan Paul talked about pitching IShowSpeed's appearance at WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul talked about pitching IShowSpeed's appearance at WrestleMania XL, stating that it took him a while to convince the company to make the decision.

Speed was in Paul's corner for his WWE United States Championship defense against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL. The YouTuber also took an RKO from The Viper.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Paul said:

"When I was pitching him [IShowSpeed] to the WWE, it took a little massaging, it took a little finessing for us to convince them that we had this young creator, who, by the way, is still a teenager. The kid’s 19 years old, who’s just an internet phenom. Everything he touches goes crazy viral because he’s got that, like, charismatic, contagious energy."

Speed will appear at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He was invited to the show by Triple H, who confirmed that the YouTuber would be allowed backstage access and could livestream on his channel as well.

Meanwhile, Paul will compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will join the field of 30 superstars, which already includes Roman Reigns, John Cena, Bron Breakker, Penta, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and other big names.

