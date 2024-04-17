Logan Paul reveals how he convinced Triple H to allow massive name to appear in WWE despite initial doubts

Logan Paul retained his United States Championship after competing in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Maverick recently praised a popular star who appeared at The Show of Shows.

Paul has become one of the most talked about professional wrestlers over the past few years. The uber-popular YouTuber can do anything he puts his mind to.

The Maverick did just that at WrestleMania XL, where he brought in 19-year-old Darren Jason Watkins Jr., also known as IShowSpeed, for his WWE debut. The young YouTuber appeared to distract Randy Orton and received an RKO on the announcer's table for good measures.

During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul talked about the moment that went viral from WrestleMania XL. The Maverick praised IShowSpeed and talked about how he had to convince WWE and Triple H to allow the 19-year-old to make an appearance.

"When I was pitching him [IShowSpeed] to the WWE, it took a little massaging, it took a little finessing for us to convince them that we had this young creator, who by the way, is still a teenager. The kid’s 19 years old, who’s just an internet phenom. Everything he touches goes crazy viral because he’s got that, like, charismatic, contagious energy," Logan Paul said. [8:12 - 8:32]

Check out the full podcast below:

This was not the first time that Logan Paul brought a popular figure from outside of WWE to receive assistance in his matches. Fans have already seen KSI appear during the Maverick’s match at WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul recently joked about being bullied in WWE

Logan Paul is playing the character of a top heel in the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, it is hard to believe that anyone can get under his skin, especially because he has become such a hated character.

While speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul joked that WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin bullied him on X/Twitter. He noted that the exchange got a lot of interactions from fans.

"And Samantha Irvin bullied me. The ring announcer Samantha Irvin, fiancé of Ricochet, who I've beat twice. She bullied me on Twitter, she said I was a 'cringe overreactor.' It got a ton of favorites," Logan Paul said.

Fans will likely see Logan Paul hold the title for some time as he is making it popular. The Maverick could head into SummerSlam 2024 with the United States Championship around his waist and face a top babyface like LA Knight at the premium live event.

