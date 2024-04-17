Logan Paul claims WWE star bullied him

Logan Paul has claimed that a WWE star has bullied him during his time in the company. The popular YouTuber successfully defended the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL last weekend.

Speaking on his ImPaulsive podcast, the United States Champion jokingly claimed that WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin bullied him by saying he was a "cringe overreactor." Paul noted that he has already defeated Irvin's fiancé, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, multiple times since joining the company.

"And Samantha Irvin bullied me. The ring announcer Samantha Irvin, fiancé of Ricochet, who I've beat twice. She bullied me on Twitter, she said I was a 'cringe overreactor'. It got a ton of favorites," he said. [From 00:31- 00:49]

The Maverick defended the title in a Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia. Paul escaped with the victory and pinned Owens last weekend. He also got the better of The Prizefighter in a singles match at Royal Rumble 2024 after the referee caught KO using brass knuckles.

WWE RAW star reveals if he would like to have a match against Logan Paul

Former Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently revealed if he would be interested in competing against Logan Paul.

The Ring General's 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion came to an end at the hands of Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania XL. Speaking with talkSPORT earlier this year, Gunther stated that it would be exciting to face Paul and is looking forward to having many dream matches in the future.

"Down the line, I thnk it would be an exciting match, but we'll see for now. We have WrestleMania around the corner and that is my full focus. I think there are many exciting options for me and exciting ideas out there. I just go day by day and just see what's on the plate and make it work the best way possible. There are so many potential great matchups and storylines, and this could happen, that could happen. The reality is that you only have so much time that you have to do it all, so it is going to be interesting to see what unfolds in the future," said Gunther.

Logan Paul has only had 12 matches in his WWE career so far and has been very impressive. Only time will tell which star will challenge the 29-year-old for the United States Championship next.

