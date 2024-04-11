What did Logan Paul give iShowSpeed for helping him at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the gift

Logan Paul is one of the WWE Superstars who had a great WrestleMania 40 weekend, and it's all thanks to his friend iShowSpeed, who put his body on the line for The Maverick at The Show of Show. As a result, the United States Champion recently acknowledged Speed's selfless contribution by showering the streamer with an expensive gift.

At WrestleMania 40 Sunday, Logan Paul defended the US Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match. Like last year, the champion entered with a Prime Bottle mascot beside him. During the match, it was revealed that the person in the costume was iShowSpeed.

The social media star distracted Randy Orton during the match, who responded by kicking him before nailing a vicious RKO on the commentary table. However, this distraction was enough for The Maverick to regroup and pick up the victory.

Days after The Grandest Stage of Them All, a video was posted online with Logan Paul gifting Speed a Tesla Cyber Truck as a way to thank the social media celebrity for his efforts this past weekend. The streamer expressed disbelief after Paul revealed the gift. While test-driving the car, he even ran over the bow that Logan used to wrap the car.

This was not the first time the YouTuber gifted his Prime mascot a car. At last year's 'Mania, KSI was the person behind the costume. In October 2023, before KSI fought Tommy Fury, his business partner, Paul, gifted him a Lamborghini. This car was even incorporated during KSI's entrance.

What happened between iShowSpeed and Logan Paul after the former recieved an RKO from Randy Orton?

KSI also received an RKO in March 2024 [Image Source: WWE.com]

After the US Title match was over, Speed was seen resting in the locker room with a neck brace before Logan Paul approached him with a video message from KSI (JJ Olatunji).

JJ began to troll Speed by saying he hoped the latter enjoyed getting wrecked on his WWE debut. The co-founder of Prime added that it wasn't fun receiving an RKO and began calling Speed insulting nicknames.

What did Randy Orton say to Speed after WrestleMania XL?

Days after The Show of Shows in Philadelphia, The Apex Predator sarcastically wished the influencer a speedy recovery and trolled him by posting a video of another person doing a Sparta kick.

It would be interesting to see if Logan Paul will invite more of his social media friends to the company soon.

