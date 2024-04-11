KSI sends a message to IShowSpeed after his WWE debut at WrestleMania

YouTube sensation KSI (aka JJ Olatunji) sent a hilarious message to IShowSpeed (real name: Darren Watkins Jr.) after he debuted at WWE WrestleMania 40.

This past weekend in Philadelphia, Logan Paul put his United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. IShowSpeed accompanied The Maverick during his entrance as the PRIME mascot.

In the closing moments of the match, the 19-year-old star revealed himself while trying to distract The Viper. However, Orton kicked him off the mascot costume and delivered a massive RKO on the announcer's desk.

After defeating The Apex Predator and KO, Paul met IShowSpeed backstage and showed him a video message from the British boxer. JJ did not have a pleasant time during his previous WWE appearances and knew that Speed's debut at WrestleMania would not be too different. KSI said:

"Ayo Speed I hope you enjoyed your WWE debut alright. I hope you enjoyed getting wrecked. It s**ks, doesn't it? It's not fun. Anyway, IShowStink, IShowMeat, well played on getting your a** beat, I'll see you in a bit. Taker care, bro."

WWE legend praised KSI for taking an RKO from Randy Orton on SmackDown

Pro wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed the segment involving The Viper, KSI, and the United States Champion on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

While the two YouTube sensations celebrated their PRIME partnership with the Stamford-based promotion, Orton was having none of it. Logan Paul escaped the wrath of the former WWE Champion, but KSI could not, and he ate a brutal RKO in the middle of the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell heavily praised JJ and mentioned he and Paul were meant to be pro wrestlers.

"I'm going to give KSI credit. He took a hell of an RKO. He took a hell of an RKO! See, those two guys, I think, were made for wrestling. They understand it. Especially Logan Paul, and KSI, who laid out right over the Prime thing they had in the middle of the ring, the sign. It was good, very good!," he said.

Watch the video below:

Only time will tell if KSI and IShowSpeed return to World Wrestling Entertainment to join forces with Logan Paul in his journey.

Poll : Do you think KSI will become a WWE Superstar soon? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion