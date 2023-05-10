KSI on whether he will join Logan Paul in WWE

Internet celebrity KSI recently addressed whether he would be joining WWE after appearing at WrestleMania 39.

In 2022, Logan Paul signed a contract with the Stamford-based company to become a part-time superstar. Last month, he squared off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. KSI accompanied Paul to ringside, dressed up as a Prime bottle. He even got involved in the bout that ended with Rollins walking away with the victory. Since then, rumors have suggested that KSI could follow in Paul's footsteps and join the promotion.

During a recent interview with JOE, KSI addressed the subject, disclosing that he would not join the Stamford-based company.

"[Will KSI join WWE?] Probably not. I don't mind like appearing here and there but I won't be joining WWE, man. They've got all the wrestlers at WWE but that sh*t is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps. I much rather just watch it, honestly," he said. [0:56 to 1:15]

KSI on his experience at WWE WrestleMania 39

After revealing his face during Logan Paul's match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, he tried to interfere and help Paul. However, he ended up mistakingly getting a frog splash off the top rope on the announcers' table from The Maverick.

In his interview with JOE, KSI opened up about his experience going through the announce table.

"Well, when Logan like jumped on me, yeah boy, he winded me from the top rope. I was trying to film him jumping on top of me but I think the moment got to me and I was like, 'ah s*it,' like, 'he's about to jump on me.' I'm like, 'f**k!' And bro, I don't know what my legs are doing. I was like, 'oh, I need to try and brace it.' And before I could do anything he was on top of me, man," he added. [1:24 to 1:49]

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ KSI’s WWE debut was the biggest moment from Wrestlmania 39 with 27.5M views following Logan Paul’s splash on him 🤯 KSI’s WWE debut was the biggest moment from Wrestlmania 39 with 27.5M views following Logan Paul’s splash on him 🤯‼️ https://t.co/OFSE7Zj8E4

