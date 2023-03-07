Logan Paul sends a one-word message after knocking out former Universal Champion on WWE RAW

Logan Paul has impressed everyone over the past year through his incredible performances in WWE. However, Paul knocked out Seth Rollins and has now sent a message to the superstar tonight.

Paul has been a thorn in Seth Rollins' side for some time now. At the Royal Rumble, he eliminated the superstar from the competition. Meanwhile, at the Elimination Chamber, he snuck his way in, assaulted the superstar, and led to his elimination from the United States Championship match.

Last week, Rollins assaulted The Miz after The A-lister refused to call Logan Paul. He then called the latter, challenging him to meet him on RAW.

The star met Rollins in the wrong this week on the red brand. Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong did. Paul said that he wanted to face Rollins at WrestleMania.

Before there could be any answer, Rollins and The Miz started to fight, with Rollins throwing him out of the ring. He faced down Logan Paul but was distracted by The A-Lister's return. While Rollins fended him off, Paul hit him with a huge right hand, knocking him out.

Now, Paul has sent a message to Rollins on Twitter, mocking him.

"Goodnight, @WWERollins," he wrote.

The two are set for a match at WrestleMania, and it will be interesting to see who comes away with the win.

Rollins appeared to be in the middle of a push as a babyface, while Paul lost his last match. Whoever wins will certainly have an advantage in the future.

What do you think of Logan Paul's message to Seth Rollins? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes