Logan Paul sends a three-word message to Cody Rhodes after his confrontation with The Bloodline

Logan Paul took to social media to send a three-word message to Cody Rhodes after he confronted Roman Reigns and The Rock.

During the WrestleMania XL press conference, Reigns initially chose The Rock as his opponent. Shortly after, Rhodes interrupted and decided that he would once again challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, Paul posted a video of him reacting to the whole WrestleMania XL press conference. He also sent a three-word message to Cody Rhodes.

"Let him cook @CodyRhodes," wrote Logan Paul.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes came close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, his moment was taken away, courtesy of The Bloodline, as Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman made sure that Reigns walked away retaining his title.

This year, Rhodes won his second Royal Rumble in a row, last eliminating CM Punk. On SmackDown last week, he initially claimed that he wouldn't challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL, leading to The Rock interrupting Reigns and seemingly taking away Rhodes' main event spot.

However, WWE completely changed the story, courtesy of the WrestleMania XL press conference, and made Reigns vs. Rhodes II official.

