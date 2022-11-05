Logan Paul sends a three-worded message after he and Jake Paul confront Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel press conference

Logan Paul sent a three-worded message after he and Jake Paul confronted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at the Crown Jewel press conference.

In less than 24 hours, Logan will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With the numbers game in favor of The Bloodline, the 27-year-old star decided to bring back up in the form of his brother Jake.

Jake is currently on the back of a huge win over UFC legend Anderson Silva, with The Problem Child recently defeated in a boxing match. Taking to Twitter, Logan sent the following message to Reigns and co:

"I brought backup," wrote Logan.

Check out Logan Paul's tweet below:

How did the WWE Universe react to Logan Paul's tweet to Roman Reigns after the Crown Jewel press conference?

In reaction to Logan Paul's tweet to Roman Reigns after the Crown Jewel press conference, the WWE Universe claimed that The Maverick should've gotten KSI for the event instead of his brother.

During Logan and Jake Paul's photoshoot alongside Triple H, the crowd in Saudi Arabia also chanted KSI's name. Some fans responded to Logan's tweet by posting clips of the same and demanding an appearance from the 29-year-old.

One Twitter user also suggested that The Tribal Chief should bring out KSI.

Check out the tweets regarding the same:

iBeast @ibeastIess @LoganPaul Instead of Jake you shoulda brought KSI @LoganPaul Instead of Jake you shoulda brought KSI 😫

Logan and KSI are currently business partners and co-owners of the popular hydration drink Prime. The two men previously faced each other in two boxing matches, with KSI winning one bout and the other ending in a draw.

Despite being unable to secure any wins as a professional boxer so far, Logan will aim to go 3-0 in the WWE.

In only his third-ever match, he could potentially make history by dethroning the WWE star and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a shocking turn of events.

