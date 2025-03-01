Logan Paul sends a two-word message after coming out to John Cena's music on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul played a major fib on the WWE Universe on SmackDown this week as he came out to John Cena's music. The Maverick sent a two-word message after the show to comment on his actions.

Logan Paul and John Cena are two of the participants in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, the latter has not appeared on TV programming since announcing himself for the show in the post-Royal Rumble press conference.

The other five participants were present on SmackDown this week, where Paul trolled the fans by coming out to Cena's music. The social media megastar also took a few shots at the GOAT, calling him a part-timer.

Logan further infuriated the fans after the show as he reshared the clip of his entrance along with a two-word message:

"Y'all thought," he posted.

Logan Paul seems to be heading towards a match against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena will compete in his last WrestleMania this year. The 16-time WWE world champion will retire in December 2025. While fans have been hoping for Cena to face Cody Rhodes and win his 17th world title at the Showcase of Immortals, it seems like the Cenation Leader could face Logan Paul in his last WrestleMania match.

The seeds for a feud between the two were planted at Royal Rumble, where Cena eliminated Paul from the 30-man battle royal. However, we will get a clearer picture at WWE's upcoming premium live event, where the two men will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Other participants in the multi-man match include Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. While Cena is one of the favorites going into the match, The Rock's involvement in Cody Rhodes' storyline has made the result wildly unpredictable.

