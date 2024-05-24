Logan Paul sends a two-word message to Dominik Mysterio ahead of championship match, reacts to his actions from RAW

Logan Paul has reacted to Dominik Mysterio dismantling the Prime hydration station from this week's RAW. The Maverick is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday.

Following Rhodes' successful title defense against AJ Styles at Backlash France, Paul was confirmed as his next challenger. Initially, it did seem that the latter would also put the United States Championship on the line against The American Nightmare, but The Maverick had a trick up his sleeve during their contract signing and only had the undisputed title on the line.

Taking to Twitter/X, Paul reacted to a clip of Mysterio dismantling the Prime hydration station, which is placed at ringside. The Maverick sent a two-word message to the Judgment Day member.

"Absolute menace," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Paul had recently linked up with The Judgment Day on RAW, ambushing Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member was rescued by the returning Braun Strowman, who took the fight to the heels.

Logan Paul is open to forming a tag team with Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul has previously admitted that he is open to forming a tag team with Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick claimed that a tag team featuring him and Mysterio would be the "most hated" duo ever.

“I had a crazy idea recently for Dom. Because Dom is a super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania," Paul said.

Paul's current goal is to dethrone Cody Rhodes and become a double champion by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring.