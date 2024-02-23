Logan Paul sends a two-word message to Randy Orton after causing a massive brawl

Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton greeted the WWE Universe in Perth, Australia, ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

All three superstars will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and be joined by Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. The winner will receive a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, which Seth Rollins holds.

During the Elimination Chamber: Perth press event, Paul engaged in a brawl with Owens after taking multiple digs at the WWE Universe in Australia. Orton and Triple H also got involved, as they had to separate both men.

Taking to Twitter/X, the reigning United States Champion sent a two-word message to The Viper.

"What’s wrong @RandyOrton," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet:

Expand Tweet

LA Knight is open to facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL

LA Knight will be stepping inside the Elimination Chamber and joined by five other superstars, including Logan Paul.

During an interview on In The Kliq, The Megastar admitted that he is open to facing The Maverick for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

"I'll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that's a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point. As far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship [is concerned], that's already been determined, right? It's not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it's The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it's going to be, it looks like it's going to be Rock and Roman Reigns at this point. It's not me,"

Expand Tweet

However, Knight's priority will be to win the Elimination Chamber Match and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see Paul become a double champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE