"I'm coming for him" - RAW Superstar sends warning to Roman Reigns; says he's much smarter than Bloodline 

Logan Paul recently sent a warning to Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns after this week's WWE SmackDown, where they came face-to-face.

The opening segment of the show saw Paul interrupt The Tribal Chief before he could address the crowd. Despite being a babyface, Paul was resoundingly booed by the Worcester fans. He attempted to create differences between Bloodline by suggesting Jey Uso should have been the leader of the stable.

However, Honorary Uce Sami Zayn quickly diffused any tension between Roman Reigns and Jey. Logan Paul's tactics seemingly worked here as The Bloodline looked vulnerable for the first time in months.

Post-show, the RAW star appeared for a backstage interview where he took shots at Bloodline, saying he was much smarter than all the members of the stable combined.

Paul then reiterated how Roman Reigns would be without his faction mates at Crown Jewel and warned that he was coming for him.

"Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, these guys like to run their mouths; let them run their mouths. I see six guys in there and just one of me. But yeah, if you combine all of their brains together, I'm still smarter than them. So, I'm gonna find a way to win, and today, we divide, and we conquer. Crown Jewel is not gonna be easy for Roman. He's not gonna have the Bloodline by his side, and I'm coming for him on November 5th," said Logan Paul (0:11 - 0:35)

WWE @WWE @LoganPaul says he had no fear entering the ring by himself tonight with the whole #Bloodline waiting for him inside and that at #WWECrownJewel @WWERomanReigns is not going to smash him as he may think. #SmackDown .@LoganPaul says he had no fear entering the ring by himself tonight with the whole #Bloodline waiting for him inside and that at #WWECrownJewel, @WWERomanReigns is not going to smash him as he may think. #SmackDown https://t.co/dVwkooBz07

Roman Reigns is the favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

While it's safe to say Logan Paul will put his best foot forward at Crown Jewel 2022, it's hard to see him come out victorious.

Considering Roman Reigns has defeated several full-time performers over the last two years, it's unlikely WWE would book him to lose to Paul, who's just two matches into his career.

That said, by putting up a brave effort, the YouTube sensation could silence many of his detractors who have criticized WWE for granting him a title match.

Moreover, if Paul's performances at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam are anything to go by, fans can expect an explosive encounter at Crown Jewel.

