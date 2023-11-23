Logan Paul shares what he believes was a WWE "life moment"

Logan Paul has issued a bold declaration on his recent championship win over WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The YouTube star captured the WWE United States Championship by defeating Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4th. Paul managed to capture pro wrestling gold in what was just his 8th match and his 5th singles contest.

Paul took to X this afternoon and declared his United States Championship victory to be a life moment, which has now been checked off the list. The 28-year-old attached a promo to the post, which includes comments on the historic win.

"Winning this, for me, was such an achievement, because in that moment, when my hand was raised and they handed me this shiny heavy belt, United States Champion... I just saw my whole life in front of my eyes. All my ups, all my downs, even when I was a kid... from almost dying when I hit my head on a trampoline, the injuries I suffered in high school, writing down on a piece of paper: 'I will be the best, I will be a champion... I will be better, faster, stronger than I was last year, I will excel.' And manifesting a future so bright that I didn't even know it was possible, then all of a sudden one day I'm in Saudi Arabia performing for 10,000 people and millions at home."

The United States Champion further described how important his new title is to him:

"At one point in my life when I was a little kid, I held the little WWE belt on my shoulder and now I have a real one that's mine. It's so symbolic of all the things I have overcome and how hard I have worked to be where I am today," Paul said.

WWE has not announced the next match for Paul, which likely will be his first championship defense. The PRIME boss is not expected to wrestle at Survivor Series this weekend, but he is rumored to feud with everyone from Santos Escobar to Grayson Waller, or perhaps a seasoned superstar such as Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul addresses botch at WWE Crown Jewel

The United States Champion recently discussed his win over Rey Mysterio during an episode of his Impaulsive podcast.

The match at Crown Jewel included a spot where Mysterio went for a springboard moonsault, but Paul's quick thinking saved the legend from crashing on his head by countering with a powerslam. Paul did take the blame for what happened.

"Upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn't clear enough ground for the move. That is what happened. I was too far back, and he didn't clear enough ground. We both, I think, made a mistake, and I had to catch him. I had to catch him. And I wasn't going to not catch him, so like, truthfully, while I like the headlines, and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job," he said.

Paul also discussed his reaction to another big spot in the match and why he wants to go to the WWE Performance Center.

