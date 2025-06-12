Logan Paul shares major WWE announcement 

Earlier this year, WWE signed a long-term partnership deal with Topps, a trading card and collectible company. The new deal has featured special cards with autographs of superstars like Jey Uso and unique pieces of WWE history, such as mat relics. And now, there is another set of trading cards coming from Logan Paul.

Ad

The Maverick is known to be an avid Pokémon card collector. The social media star himself shared a photo of his Pokémon card collection a few years back, saying that he needed to either move to a new house or sell some of his cards because the amount of space the cards were taking up. He has just upped the game with his new announcement.

The former United States Champion took to his Instagram account to announce the release of his first WWE Trading Cards.

Ad

Trending

"As a lifelong collector, I am stoked to announce the release of my first ever WWE Trading Cards," The Maverick wrote on his Instagram stories.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Logan Paul has announced the release of his WWE Trading Cards. [Screenshot: Logan Paul's Instagram account]

He shared the first card in his Instagram story, which was a snap from the go-home episode of SmackDown where he and John Cena are seen standing together with Paul raising the World Heavyweight Championship, and John Cena raising the Undisputed Championship.

Ad

The second card Paul shared is a snap of him delivering the Asai Moonsault on Jey Uso on the announcer's desk at Money in the Bank. Fans will be excited to get their hands on these unique cards by Logan Paul, and seeing his track record in the Stamford-based promotion, they also have the potential to be a huge success.

Logan Paul wore a $5.2m Pokémon card at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Maverick broke the Guinness Book of World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction at WrestleMania 38. When he made his entrance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Paul could be seen wearing a gold-coloured chain with a Pokémon card attached to its pendant.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The YouTuber had paid an amount of $5,275,000 card, thus breaking the record for the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction. This was tweeted by the Guinness World Record account on April 3, 2022.

With Paul launching his trading cards, it remains to be seen how far he goes in this venture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!