Logan Paul shares major WWE announcement 

Earlier this year, WWE signed a long-term partnership deal with Topps, a trading card and collectible company. The new deal has featured special cards with autographs of superstars like Jey Uso and unique pieces of WWE history, such as mat relics. And now, there is another set of trading cards coming from Logan Paul.
The Maverick is known to be an avid Pokémon card collector. The social media star himself shared a photo of his Pokémon card collection a few years back, saying that he needed to either move to a new house or sell some of his cards because the amount of space the cards were taking up. He has just upped the game with his new announcement.
The former United States Champion took to his Instagram account to announce the release of his first WWE Trading Cards.
"As a lifelong collector, I am stoked to announce the release of my first ever WWE Trading Cards," The Maverick wrote on his Instagram stories.
WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!
He shared the first card in his Instagram story, which was a snap from the go-home episode of SmackDown where he and John Cena are seen standing together with Paul raising the World Heavyweight Championship, and John Cena raising the Undisputed Championship.
The second card Paul shared is a snap of him delivering the Asai Moonsault on Jey Uso on the announcer's desk at Money in the Bank. Fans will be excited to get their hands on these unique cards by Logan Paul, and seeing his track record in the Stamford-based promotion, they also have the potential to be a huge success.
Logan Paul wore a $5.2m Pokémon card at WWE WrestleMania 38
The Maverick broke the Guinness Book of World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction at WrestleMania 38. When he made his entrance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Paul could be seen wearing a gold-coloured chain with a Pokémon card attached to its pendant.
The YouTuber had paid an amount of $5,275,000 card, thus breaking the record for the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction. This was tweeted by the Guinness World Record account on April 3, 2022.
With Paul launching his trading cards, it remains to be seen how far he goes in this venture.
Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!