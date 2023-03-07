Logan Paul shares an update on his status ahead of his return to WWE on RAW 

Logan Paul sent out a message on social media regarding his status for this week's WWE RAW.

The Maverick is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins, which began after he eliminated the latter from the 2023 Royal Rumble match. He then cost The Visionary the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber by hitting him with a Buckshot Lariat and a stomp, which allowed Austin Theory to capitalize and gain the victory.

Last week on the red brand, Rollins attacked The Miz during Miz TV and used his phone to contact the social media megastar. It was then confirmed that the 27-year-old star would be returning this Monday night.

Ahead of his return, Logan Paul took to Twitter to send out a video of himself backstage at RAW. In the caption, he wrote that he's arrived in Boston for the show.

"Boston, I’ve arrived @WWE," he wrote.

Logan Paul is expected to collide with Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Grandest Stage of Them All is only a few weeks away. The event will feature the biggest stars in sports entertainment, including Logan Paul. The Maverick has proven that he has what it takes to hang with the top dogs in the ring.

Paul had a well-received match against The Miz at SummerSlam and came very close to dethroning Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He and Ricochet did an amazing spot at the Royal Rumble that left many people flaggerstated.

It was reported that Paul's next opponent will be none other than Seth Rollins, and that the two stars will clash at WrestleMania 39 this coming April. If the match does indeed happen, the two stars will undoubtedly put on an entertaining spectacle for the WWE Universe.

