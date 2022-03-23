Logan Paul shows off his WrestleMania ring gear

YouTube star Logan Paul is gearing up for his match at WrestleMania and is now showing off sketches of the ring gear he is going to don.

Paul is set to team up with The Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania. The YouTuber was initially teased as Miz's partner by the A-lister following his match at Elimination Chamber. Since being confirmed, on the RAW following the premium live event, Logan has been a thorn in the side of the Mysterios, talking trash and delivering Skull Crushing Finales.

Logan Paul has now taken to Instagram to show off his WrestleMania ring gear. The concept art, posted to Paul's Instagram story, shows sketches of the tights and boots, looking like authentic professional wrestling attire, in a color scheme of black and yellow.

A sketch of Paul's WrestleMania gear

He also took to Twitter to showcase the initial sketches.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul On April 2, I compete at Wrestlemania in front of 100,000 people. This is a rough sketch of my wrestling outfit On April 2, I compete at Wrestlemania in front of 100,000 people. This is a rough sketch of my wrestling outfit 😏 https://t.co/L9YvBUCcJ4

The nature of the gear indicates that Paul is taking the wrestling business seriously and is paying extra attention to detail for his in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

The Miz disrespected Rey Mysterio on behalf of Logan Paul

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Rey Mysterio suffered an attack at the hands of The Miz.

The A-Lister pulled off the iconic luchador's mask at ringside, causing a great deal of distress for the wrestling legend. Dominik Mysterio called for help as he covered his father's face with a towel, with the commentators stating just how disrespectful The Miz's actions were.

When asked about his actions backstage, The Miz claimed that he took the mask for Logan Paul, who dreamed of owning his own Rey Mysterio mask as a kid. The former WWE Champion considered it to be a personal gift to his WrestleMania partner.

At WrestleMania, Rey and Dominik will be looking to exact revenge on Logan Paul and The Miz for their disrespectful actions over the past few weeks.

