Logan Paul shuts down breakup rumors with Nina Agdal; WWE star sends 3-word message

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to send a three-word message, shutting down his breakup rumors with Nina Agdal. The Maverick recently tied the knot with Agdal.Logan Paul has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The Maverick has already wrestled against some of the biggest names on the roster, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and John Cena. Many believe Paul could become a major face of the Stamford-based promotion in the future.The former WWE United States Champion recently married his longtime partner, Nina Agdal, on August 15, 2025. After a few days of their marriage, a video of the couple from Paris has been circulating on social media, with many claiming that Logan and Nina were on the edge of a breakup after the latter tried to trip her husband while he was exiting a taxi.Logan Paul has now taken to his Instagram to upload a video with Nina Agdal, in which he recreated his wife tripping him while he was exiting a taxi. At the end of the clip, the duo could be seen laughing together, shutting down the breakup rumors. Paul also sent a three-word message, writing that he believed people who started the rumor were &quot;trippin.&quot;&quot;Y'all are trippin,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE legend believes Logan Paul will be &quot;huge&quot; if one major thing happensDuring a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter said that he believed Logan Paul could become a huge name in the company if he were involved in a storyline with The Rock.&quot;He'll be huge,&quot; Slaughter stated. &quot;Huge. I'm just trying to think of who it would be against, and I'm guessing The Rock. Somehow, maybe they're tag team partners and something goes wrong, and he has had enough, and he goes to The Rock, 'Hey, you just messed me up. You caused me to lose,' or whatever, and off they go. I don't know if The Rock wants to do much, but that's all it takes.&quot;It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Logan Paul's future in WWE.