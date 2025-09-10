The Rock Could Turn Logan Paul Into a Huge Babyface, WWE Legend Thinks (Exclusive)

Logan Paul has emerged as one of WWE's top stars of the future since making his in-ring debut in 2022. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter suggested The Rock as a possible opponent for The Maverick.
Paul has mostly competed as a bad guy during his three years with the company. However, Slaughter believes the former United States Champion is capable of becoming the greatest babyface of all time.
Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter he would like Paul to form a tag team with The Rock. Further down the line, he thinks the storyline could lead to the 30-year-old turning face.
"He'll be huge," Slaughter stated. "Huge. I'm just trying to think of who it would be against, and I'm guessing The Rock. Somehow, maybe they're tag team partners and something goes wrong, and he has had enough, and he goes to The Rock, 'Hey, you just messed me up. You caused me to lose,' or whatever, and off they go. I don't know if The Rock wants to do much, but that's all it takes."
The Rock's current WWE status
Realistically, The Rock does not look likely to return to in-ring action any time soon. The Hollywood star is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, The Smashing Machine. He has also lost weight to star in another movie, Lizard Music.
In January 2024, The Rock became a board member of WWE's parent company TKO. Three months later, he teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL.
Earlier in 2025, The Rock's villainous Final Boss character appeared to orchestrate John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Many expected the moment to lead to a long-term storyline. However, the 53-year-old has not featured on WWE programming since joining forces with Cena and rapper Travis Scott to attack Rhodes.
