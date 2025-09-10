WWE Legend Wishes He Could Go Back and Be Logan Paul's Manager (Exclusive)

Logan Paul has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars over the last three years. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter revealed how he would like to help The Maverick reach the next level.

Paul lost his latest match against John Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31. Four weeks earlier, the 30-year-old teamed up with Drew McIntyre to defeat Randy Orton and singer Jelly Roll at SummerSlam.

Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Paul has the potential to be the greatest babyface of all time. He also expressed an interest in managing the former United States Champion.

"He'll be better than all of us," Slaughter said. "He's only had about 30 matches, and he's already main-eventing. I wish I could go back and be his manager or something. Not so much be in the ring out there with him, but to just show him where he's got a couple of niches that he needs to fix. But he's got everything else. He can fly. He can do whatever they ask him to do. He just doesn't have the psychology of what it takes to be that villain."

Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter's thoughts on Logan Paul's biggest strengths and weaknesses in WWE.

Sgt. Slaughter gives Logan Paul advice

In the 1980s and 1990s, Sgt. Slaughter was one of the most well-known names in the wrestling business. While the 2004 Hall of Famer succeeded as both a babyface and a heel, Logan Paul has mostly worked as a bad guy during his short WWE career so far.

Slaughter believes Paul only needs to slightly tweak his behavior to ensure fans despise him even more.

"You don't have to insult anybody. You don't have to tell your fans that they're maggots and scums and slimes, like I did. Don't spit on them. Give a high five, or go to give one, and do the old story, the old Ric Flair type of thing [move hand away]. Those little things is what he's missing out on. He's got the in-ring professionalism. He just needs the psychology of how to make the fans really, really not like you. Not just because you're telling them you're a bad guy, but to show them you're a bad guy psychology-wise."

In the same interview, Slaughter addressed whether Paul could be WWE's next top star after John Cena retires.

