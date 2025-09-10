30-Year-Old Could Be WWE's Next Top Star After John Cena, Sgt. Slaughter Thinks (Exclusive)

John Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Sgt. Slaughter, one of the company's biggest names in the 1980s and 1990s, recently gave his thoughts on how the main-event scene could look moving forward.

Ad

Cena's farewell tour has dominated WWE programming throughout 2025. On August 31, the 17-time World Champion defeated Logan Paul at Clash in Paris to record the 99th premium live event victory of his career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter predicted that Paul could become WWE's all-time greatest babyface. He also speculated whether the 30-year-old could fill the void left by Cena in the long run.

"If he [Logan Paul] continues, I don't know how long he's gonna continue, but John Cena's leaving, he's gonna probably be hanging up the boots," Slaughter said. "I talked to him for a long time at the party [Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party]. You've got The Rock, who makes appearances back and forth, but there's no real superstar right now."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Slaughter reveal one piece of advice he would give to Paul about his current villainous persona.

Sgt. Slaughter on Logan Paul's WWE weaknesses

Since 2022, Logan Paul has surprised many fans with his quick adjustment to life as a WWE Superstar. The social media sensation has shared the ring with many of the company's top names, from CM Punk and John Cena to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Ad

In Sgt. Slaughter's opinion, Paul's timing is one of the few things he needs to improve from an in-ring perspective.

"I don't think he has too many weaknesses. He still rushes things a little bit. I would love to be there, but I know he's got plenty of pros that are telling him what to do or how to do it, but he's a natural. He's been in the ring before with his brother [Jake Paul], his boxing brother, and he's just at home. It takes a lot and a long time to make that ring your second home, so when you walk in there and you become that character, it's night and day."

Ad

Paul has wrestled 24 matches so far in WWE. One of the biggest highlights came in 2023 when he defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the United States Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More