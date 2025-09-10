30-Year-Old Could Be WWE's Next Top Star After John Cena, Sgt. Slaughter Thinks (Exclusive)

John Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Sgt. Slaughter, one of the company's biggest names in the 1980s and 1990s, recently gave his thoughts on how the main-event scene could look moving forward.
Cena's farewell tour has dominated WWE programming throughout 2025. On August 31, the 17-time World Champion defeated Logan Paul at Clash in Paris to record the 99th premium live event victory of his career.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter predicted that Paul could become WWE's all-time greatest babyface. He also speculated whether the 30-year-old could fill the void left by Cena in the long run.
"If he [Logan Paul] continues, I don't know how long he's gonna continue, but John Cena's leaving, he's gonna probably be hanging up the boots," Slaughter said. "I talked to him for a long time at the party [Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party]. You've got The Rock, who makes appearances back and forth, but there's no real superstar right now."
Sgt. Slaughter on Logan Paul's WWE weaknesses
Since 2022, Logan Paul has surprised many fans with his quick adjustment to life as a WWE Superstar. The social media sensation has shared the ring with many of the company's top names, from CM Punk and John Cena to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
In Sgt. Slaughter's opinion, Paul's timing is one of the few things he needs to improve from an in-ring perspective.
"I don't think he has too many weaknesses. He still rushes things a little bit. I would love to be there, but I know he's got plenty of pros that are telling him what to do or how to do it, but he's a natural. He's been in the ring before with his brother [Jake Paul], his boxing brother, and he's just at home. It takes a lot and a long time to make that ring your second home, so when you walk in there and you become that character, it's night and day."
Paul has wrestled 24 matches so far in WWE. One of the biggest highlights came in 2023 when he defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the United States Championship.
