Logan Paul takes brutal bump outside of the ring

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took a nasty bump. The former United States Champion was training for his upcoming endeavors outside of the Stamford-based company.

The 29-year-old will be in action in the Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley Stadium in London. The football game scheduled for tomorrow will feature many popular social media stars. The Maverick will be a part of the Sidemen FC side against the IShowSpeed-led YouTube All-Stars.

IShowSpeed took to X (fka Twitter) and posted a video of several stars, including Logan Paul, training for the upcoming match. While running on "MrBeast's World's Fastest Treadmill," Speed and Paul were the last two men remaining. The 20-year-old outlasted the WWE Superstar, who went crashing and took a brutal bump while running at high speed.

You can check out his tweet below:

Legendary actor Will Sasso hails Logan Paul for his work

Logan Paul has put forth praise-worthy performances in his limited in-ring appearances. Canadian film star Will Sasso is highly impressed with the RAW Superstar's work.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the legendary actor referred to Paul as a natural heel. Sasso noted that he was amazed to see what the latter could pull off while talking about Logan's athletic and acrobatic abilities. He added that the YouTube star was a legitimate professional wrestler.

"He's built for it. He's such a natural heel. But also, you look at him, all the stuff he's ever done, you just remember as a kid on Vine he's jumping out of windows in college. He's already, like a beefy, athletic, acrobatic dude. It's shocking to see the stuff that he can do. He's got that new finisher that looks crazy. To me, that's one of the coolest, weird things. You can't even call it a crossover because he's legit a professional wrestler. He's a guy who's like, 'I'm gonna do this!''' he said. [H/T: CVV]

You can listen to the podcast below for Sasso's comments:

In one of the most surprising moments of the last month's premium live event, Logan Paul eliminated AJ Styles from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Phenomenal One will call out The Maverick at the Madison Square Garden on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

