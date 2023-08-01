Logan Paul takes out former champion after making personal comments about his fiancee on WWE RAW

Social media star Logan Paul took out a former champion on RAW after he made personal comments about the latter's fiancee. The star in question is former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

Logan Paul and Ricochet's story has been building since they first clash earlier this year in the Royal Rumble. They had a spot in the match where they clashed with each other mid-air. The entire moment went viral.

The two men again clashed in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which resulted in another epic moment where Ricochet hit a Spanish Fly on Logan through a table. This kickstarted a rivalry between the two men after they brawled with each other following the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Last week, Ricochet challenged Logan Paul to a match at SummerSlam, which the latter accepted. This week on RAW, Paul showed up to kick off the show. Logan then promised to beat Ricochet in the most viral match in WWE history.

Ricochet then came out and showed some respect toward Logan for his athletic abilities. Logan then agreed that they will have a great match at SummerSlam. The two men then fist-bumped each other. However, as Ricochet was about to leave the ring, Logan stopped him and said that his fiancee, Samantha Irvin, will announce his name as the winner.

An enraged Ricochet attacked Logan Paul, and they brawled for a bit. However, as the former Intercontinental Champion went for a dive off the top rope, Paul caught him with a right hand knocking him out.

Paul's latest comments about Samantha Irvin have just made this rivalry more personal, which should lead to a great match at SummerSlam.

