Logan Paul takes a shot at UFC's star fighter Conor McGregor, makes him a challenge

Logan Paul recently took to Instagram to put Conor McGregor on notice ahead of his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

Paul, who was recently victorious in his latest WWE match, will return to the boxing ring on October 14th. The same card will feature KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

McGregor recently claimed that he will train Danis for his upcoming boxing showdown. This led to The Maverick asking McGregor to bet $1 million, to which the Irishman has not responded.

Taking to Instagram, Paul put the former two-division UFC Champion on notice by asking him to put his money where his mouth is.

"put your money where your mouth is (Conor McGregor)" wrote Logan Paul

Check out Logan's Instagram message to McGregor:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul recently took a shot at Logan Paul's WWE career

Logan Paul was recently in action against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam, as the two men opened the show with an incredible match.

Shortly afterward, Paul flew out to Dallas to support his brother Jake Paul for his boxing match against Nate Diaz. The Problem Child was victorious over the UFC veteran.

However, that didn't prevent Jake from taking a shot at his brother. Appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he said:

"It's not wait, it's not your option to give me my opponents. You haven't fought anyone. You don't fight, you don't fight real fights it's not your option to give me my opponents," Jake said. "You're not even a fighter like you do exhibitions like in last like four Years ago. So It's not your option to like give me my fights."

Expand Tweet

Paul is expected to focus on his training camp ahead of his return to boxing. He is likely to return to WWE following his bout against Dillon Danis.

Who should The Maverick feud with next in WWE? Sound off in the comment section