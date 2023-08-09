"You don't fight real fights" - 26-year-old takes a shot at Logan Paul’s WWE career

Logan Paul opened up WWE SummerSlam with Ricochet this year. The two men put on an incredible display of athleticism before Logan ultimately picked up the win. Following the show, a 26-year-old boxer took a shot at The Maverick’s WWE career.

At SummerSlam, Logan Paul and Ricochet tried their best to put on a viral moment. Their match was nothing short of spectacular and helped the company kick off another solid premium live event.

However, Logan’s brother Jake Paul took a shot at him following his big win at SummerSlam. The Problem Child, who faced Nate Diaz in a boxing match, claimed that Logan does not fight real fights.

In an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the two talked about who will get to face off against Tommu Fury. To that, Jake Paul told his brother to let him take care of business as Logan does not fight real fights.

"It's not wait, it's not your option to give me my opponents. You haven't fought anyone. You don't fight, you don't fight real fights it's not your option to give me my opponents," Jake said. "You're not even a fighter like you do exhibitions like in last like 4 Years ago. So It's not your option to like give me my fights."

Jake was likely taking a shot at Logan’s WWE career with those comments. While The Problem Child has been working more in the boxing ring, Logan Paul has been focusing on building a WWE career by featuring in top premium live events.

WWE star Logan Paul and his brother teased fighting each other in the same podcast

The sibling rivalry does not end there, as the Paul brothers are known to be very competitive. They have faced off against some of the biggest names in the boxing and entertainment industry.

During the IMPAULSIVE podcast, they teased a fight between themselves while deciding who is the better fighter

"I think I am better than you. And I think they chose you for a reason. And I think everyone knows that," Logan Paul said.

Jake questioned what Logan had done to prove that he was better than him:

"But what have you done to prove that you're better than me."

WWE likely capitalize on the brothers’ success and build a rivalry around it to give both men a big payday. Jake and Logan Paul could even end up taking their problems inside the boxing ring down the line.

Would you like to see Jake Paul join his brother in sports entertainment someday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here