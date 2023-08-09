"What have you done to prove that you're better than me" - Jake Paul targets 28-year-old WWE star, teases potential match

Fans enjoyed some great matches at this year’s WWE SummerSlam. The night kicked off with a high-octane contest between Logan Paul and Ricochet.

The two men tried hard to create some viral moments during their contest. Ultimately, The Maverick got the better of Ricochet by hitting him with the Brass Knuckles before pinning him.

Logan Paul quickly left the arena after his match to watch his brother’s boxing match against Nate Diaz. He got to the venue just in time to watch Jake tear it up in the boxing ring.

The brothers have transitioned their careers exceptionally well. From being social media sensations to becoming entertainers in the boxing and WWE ring, they have achieved a lot in recent years.

On a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, Jake Paul appeared with Logan Paul. The two brothers talked about their future in the boxing ring, leading to a massive tease.

"I think I am better than you. And I think they chose you for a reason. And I think everyone knows that," Logan Paul said.

Jake Paul replied by questioning what Logan Paul had done to prove that he was better than him:

"But what have you done to prove that you're better than me."

The WWE star replied that he went toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The two men then joked after Jake claimed that he would knock Floyd out in a fight.

Their exchange could lead to a blockbuster boxing match between the brothers. It could bring them a great paycheque as both men have made a name for themselves in their respective fields.

Jake Paul has been called out for not promoting the WWE star's ventures

Logan Paul’s next assignment will see him fight Dillon Danis. It will likely be another blockbuster contest for The Maverick. However, Danis thinks Jake Paul is a lousy brother for not promoting his brother’s ventures.

The star showed full support for The Problem Child by flying out of Detroit right after his match at SummerSlam to support his brother in his match against Nate Diaz. Danis thinks Jake Paul never repays the favor.

"Jake Paul comes off as a pretty lousy brother, basking in Logan's full-throttle support and hype for his own ventures, yet mysteriously going mute when the roles are reversed. It's a striking reminder that blood ties don't automatically equate to genuine family behavior.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jake ever enters the WWE ring. The creative team could use a rivalry between the brothers to book a massive contest.

