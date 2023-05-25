Logan Paul taunts popular Judgment Day member on social media

Logan Paul recently took to social media to taunt Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Paul is no stranger to Dominik, having made his WWE debut against The Mysterios. At WrestleMania 38, he teamed up with The Miz for a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

This past Monday night on RAW, a member of the WWE Universe held up a sign that read "Dominik Skips Leg Day." The YouTuber, being the cheeky guy he is, made sure that Dom read the sign, as he tagged him on his Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Logan Paul further taunting Dominik with that poster 🤣 Logan Paul further taunting Dominik with that poster 🤣 https://t.co/liorhd3bpa

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about Logan Paul being involved in the professional wrestling industry

Logan Paul initially began as a YouTuber and has also competed in the world of boxing. However, he seems to have found his footing in professional wrestling.

Since signing with WWE last year, Paul has already competed in marquee matches against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently gave his take on Paul being involved in the business.

In an interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa, Austin said:

"Well, if you go back, what, 20 some-odd years—maybe 25 and earlier—when they had Liberace and all the people from the showbiz world come in because they wanted to make WrestleMania just bigger than life. And it was. So they had incorporated that back then. But now we're seeing those participants actually participating in storylines in the ring. Logan Paul's been fantastic doing that."

Paul's last WWE match was against Rollins at this year's WrestleMania 39, one where he ended up on the losing side. However, according to reports, The Maverick is expected to be involved in this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Could Paul possibly face Dominik Mysterio in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

