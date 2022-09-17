Popular WWE Superstar teases a "massive announcement" after recent altercation with Roman Reigns

Popular WWE Superstar Logan Paul has teased a "massive announcement" for tonight's SmackDown after his recent altercation with Roman Reigns on Twitter.

Reigns was recently a guest on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. After the conversation, The Maverick hinted at going after The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This eventually led to Reigns and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, warning Logan on Twitter. The 27-year-old star is set to appear on the blue brand in a few hours. Taking to Twitter, he asked fans to tune in for his huge announcement.

Check out Logan Paul's tweet:

Paul has competed in just two matches in WWE so far. His first bout with the company was at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Fast forward to SummerSlam 2022, the popular YouTuber faced The Miz himself after the former WWE Champion betrayed him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It would be quite a historic moment if Paul indeed goes on to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in just his third match in the company.

Roman Reigns' warning to Logan Paul on social media

After his interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Roman Reigns warned Logan Paul about talking behind his back.

The Head of the Table has been unstoppable as the Universal and WWE Champion. He has run through all his opponents, including Brock Lesnar. However, that didn't prevent Paul from seemingly throwing his name in the hat for a match against Reigns.

Taking to Twitter, The Bloodline leader claimed that he brought the "Island of Relevancy" to the IMPAULSIVE podcast. He also asked Paul Heyman to take care of the 27-year-old WWE star:

"I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle"

It remains to be seen if a match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul gets officially confirmed for the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

