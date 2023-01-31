Logan Paul teases a historic announcement after WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Logan Paul made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and it's safe to say that he picked up from where he left off.

The Maverick took to Twitter to tease a historic announcement, which could potentially turn out to be his UFC debut. In his latest tweet, Paul tagged UFC president Dana White.

In the past, Paul has teased the idea of transitioning to MMA and competing under the UFC. He has already competed in the world of boxing and has also been a hit in the professional wrestling business.

Check out Logan Paul's tweet below:

Who could Logan Paul face at WrestleMania 39?

There are plenty of options for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. While he was sidelined with an injury after his match with Roman Reigns, Paul teased a showdown with John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cena himself took to social media to post a photo of Paul and his brother Jake Paul. In doing so, the multi-time world champion himself teased facing Logan at The Showcase of Immortals.

At the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Paul put up another excellent performance and crossed paths with numerous top names, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Ricochet, with whom he pulled off an insane spot.

WWE also teased the idea of a potential match between Logan and Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, took to Twitter to put Logan on notice. Could The Monster of all Monsters be Logan's opponent? Only time will tell!

But for now, people seem curious to find out if Logan is actually set to fight in the UFC, even if it's for one fight. His announcement will be revealed in the next few hours.

