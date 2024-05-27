Logan Paul was terrified during Cody Rhodes match; screamed out about serious injury

Logan Paul had a big match against Cody Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The event saw him battling the champion for his title, hoping to become a double titleholder by the end of the night. However, there was a point in the night when he was terrified and even screamed out loud.

The YouTuber turned WWE star had the chance of a lifetime where he had nothing to lose, given his United States Title was not on the line, thanks to a change he made to the contract for the match against Rhodes. Cody had wanted both titles to be on the line, but it was not happening. Whule Paul pretended that he would not try to cheat, and even handed Michael Cole his brass knuckles, Rhodes was not fooled.

On WWE SmackDown, a referee frisking Paul found a pair of brass knuckles and on the day of the event, Paul proved he still had the knuckles. He used them to his benefit, with Cody's ribs taking a beating during the match. Unfortunately for him, it would not prove enough. Both Michael Cole, already being furious with him, and the Saudi Arabian special guest ring announcer stopped him from cheating and taking advantage in time.

Rhodes used it to his advantage and put him away with three Cross Rhodes back to back. However, before that, he had Paul terrified and in a position to do him great damage. Paul was terrified throughout that moment, with Cody Rhodes putting him in the Figure Four Leglock. The move was hurting Paul enough that he was scared and screaming. The whimpering United States Champion shouted at Cody to let him go.

He said that Rhodes would cause him an injury and break his leg. The video of the moment can be seen below.

Logan Paul was seen limping after the match against Cody Rhodes

Not only did he lose the match, but Paul may have suffered more damage than he was ready for at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

The star was seen leaving the ringside area limping. He looked less than okay. A fan shared a video of the moment, as well as of Orton leaving looking hurt earlier in the night.

With the loss now, it remains to be seen what Logan Paul does next, as it seems that Cody Rhodes is done with him for the time being.

