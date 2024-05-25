Major WWE star seemingly suffers injury; seen limping following loss

A major WWE Superstar was seen limping following their match at King and Queen of the Ring PLE today. The premium live event aired from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by Cody Rhodes versus Logan Paul.

The finals for both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments took place during the premium live event today. Gunther defeated Randy Orton in a back-and-forth bout to become the new King of the Ring. After the match, The Viper was seen limping on the entrance ramp and a fan shared the footage on social media. Logan Paul also hobbled off following his defeat against Cody Rhodes tonight.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton missed over a year of action due to a back injury but made his return to the company last November at Survivor Series in Chicago. The Viper was unable to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-way match earlier this year at Royal Rumble and has now come up short in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Former WWE manager suggests interesting storyline for Randy Orton

Wrestling legend and former manager Dutch Mantell has pitched a captivating storyline for Randy Orton moving forward.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the veteran stated that fans have been watching The Legend Killer for a long time on WWE television. He added that the company could present a storyline in which Orton goes after the title once again before retiring.

Orton would have earned a title shot at WWE SummerSlam had he won the King of the Ring Tournament. However, Gunther prevailed and is in line for a World Heavyweight Championship shot at the premium live event in Cleveland on August 3.

"Right now, I pick Gunther. Gunther is my guy, anyway. But it makes perfect sense for Randy Orton, we do that old tour again. It might be his last match, it might be his last chance. People can feel that because he has been around so long, but I would say that it would be a finish where Randy Orton emerges victorious, and we'll see what happens from there," suggested Mantell. [43:50 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Gunther had a remarkable reign of 666 days as Intercontinental Champion that came to an end at WrestleMania XL. Sami Zayn dethroned The Ring General and successfully defended his title in a Triple Threat match today at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback