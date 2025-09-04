Logan Paul terrified of Randy Orton; makes massive WWE demand

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently shared why he was afraid of Randy Orton ahead of his match against John Cena at Clash in Paris. The Maverick also made a major demand from the Stamford-based promotion.

In such a short span, Logan Paul has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The Maverick has already wrestled the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and now John Cena at Clash in Paris. Although Paul lost the match against Cena, he still received widespread praise for his performance.

During his latest YouTube vlog, Logan Paul had a conversation with Bruce Prichard. In the video, the former WWE United States Champion shared that he sat next to Randy Orton on the plane over to Clash in Paris and was afraid of The Viper "chewing" on his toes if he woke up in the middle of the night.

The Maverick then told Prichard that he wanted to travel via the red WWE jet next time.

"They put me next to f**king Randy Orton [on the plane.] I was not sure that I wasn't going to wake up in the middle of the night. He'd be chewing on my toes or some sh*t. Put me on the red f**king jet next time [he told Bruce Prichard]," he said.

Check out his vlog below:

Logan Paul was in a heated feud with Randy Orton leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Logan Paul joined forces with Drew McIntyre to start a feud with Randy Orton and rapper Jelly Roll. The four stars then locked horns in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Maverick and The Scottish Warrior had the upper hand going into the bout, as it was Orton's teammate's debut match. Despite Jelly Roll wrestling in his first match, he put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but it was not enough to beat the experienced Paul and McIntyre.

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul and Randy Orton will start a feud once again in the future.

Please credit Logan Paul's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

