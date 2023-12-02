Logan Paul told to "get to the back of the line" by female WWE Superstar

A female WWE Superstar wasn't thrilled one bit with Logan Paul's latest Twitter post.

WWE recently released the official poster for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, featuring the company's top stars. Logan Paul noticed the poster and did some photoshop work on it, putting his face over every other superstar's face.

The photoshoped image came to Chelsea Green's notice, who wasn't having any of Paul's antics. She told him to get to the back of the line, and shared an amusing photoshop of her own.

Logan Paul has a clear goal in mind when it comes to WWE

Paul has been nothing but impressive so far in the WWE ring. He has had epic battles against the likes of Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and a few others in the past. At Crown Jewel 2023, Paul beat Rey Mysterio to win the US Championship for the first time in his career.

Earlier this year, Paul appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and made it clear that he wants to win championships in WWE:

"Yeah, we gotta find a time in the schedule, to carve out a time to box, because you know I am, I guess, technically like a full-time wrestler. Like, I'm on the roster, I have a contract, and it's also a goal of mine to get WWE championships. I didn't just come to partake, I came to take over - and you don't do that if you're hopping in and out of the sport. So we gotta find time to box, and time to wrestle, and they've been very accommodating." [H/T SEScoops]

It seems likely that Paul will compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He would love to win the free-for-all and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

