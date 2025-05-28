Logan Paul to turn babyface in a spectacular twist against John Cena, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

Logan Paul is currently one of the most hated heels in WWE. However, a twist can actually let him become a babyface with the involvement of John Cena, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.
Logan Paul is getting more involved with Cena now, even teaming up with him to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. While the two may be allies for the time being, there is quite a lot of speculation that they may turn on each other. Bill Apter, for one, is excited to see Logan go up against Cena if it is booked right.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist had the following to say about the potential match between Logan Paul and Cena. He also claimed that this match could turn the Maverick babyface.
"Logan Paul John Cena, I think, could be a compelling heel versus heel match. (...) There's nothing to map out. It's a good match that will draw people to want to see it. That's what I think. Oh my god, John Cena, who we hate, against Logan Paul, who we hate? I think, part of it, I think Logan Paul might become during the match, I think he might become the babyface. I know they can't (stand Logan) but against John Cena, that might be different." [34:25 onwards]
You can check out the full comments here:
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Champ down the line in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.