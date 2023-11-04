Logan Paul warns Rey Mysterio with a six-word message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul took to Instagram to send a warning to Rey Mysterio ahead of their United States Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Following Paul's victory over Dillon Danis in a boxing match, The Maverick put the Hall of Famer on notice, challenging him to a match for the US Championship.

On this week's SmackDown, Mysterio slapped Paul during their weigh-in. Taking to Instagram afterwards, Paul warned the US Champion with a six-word message.

"He gonna pay for that one," wrote Paul.

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul warned Rey Mysterio during an episode of IMPAULSIVE

During an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul warned Rey Mysterio and boldly claimed that he was going to win the United States Championship.

The Maverick claimed that while he respected Mysterio as one of the greatest luchadors of all time, he was determined to take the United States Title away from him. Paul said:

"I'm coming for you bro, you're looking at the future US Champ right here. Unfortunately, I got to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend. I might have to punch him in the face a few times, but... yeah, it su*ks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler. I respect Rey, how can you not? He's one of the greatest, and surely the greatest luchador of all time. He just has something I need."

Expand Tweet

Mysterio won the United States Title by dethroning Austin Theory. He has since successfully defended the title against Santos Escobar.

Meanwhile, Paul is on the back of a win over Ricochet, whom he defeated at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. A win at Crown Jewel would mark The Maverick's first-ever championship victory in WWE.

Are you excited for Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comment section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here