WWE Hall of Famer sends a four-word warning to Logan Paul ahead of Crown Jewel

Logan Paul was warned by a Hall of Famer ahead of his United States Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Following Paul's recent victory over Dillon Danis in a boxing match, he called out Rey Mysterio and challenged him for the United States Championship.

On this week's SmackDown, Paul and Mysterio were involved in a heated confrontation following their weigh-in. The US Champion put The Maverick on notice after hitting him with a cheap shot.

Taking to Instagram, Mysterio shared the video of him slapping Paul, and sent out a four-word message.

"One more sleep Logan…#booyaka #crownjewel," wrote Mysterio

In August, Mysterio had dethroned Austin Theory to win the United States Championship.

Since capturing the title, he has successfully defended it against Theory and his Latino World Order stablemate, Santos Escobar.

Logan Paul warned Rey Mysterio ahead of their match at Crown Jewel

In the lead-up to Crown Jewel, Logan Paul made a bold prediction by claiming that he was going to win the United States Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul claimed that he respected Mysterio as a performer, and acknowledged him as one of the greatest luchadors of all time. However, The Maverick is determined to win the US Title. He said:

"I'm coming for you bro, you're looking at the future US Champ right here. Unfortunately, I got to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend. I might have to punch him in the face a few times, but... yeah, it su*ks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler. I respect Rey, how can you not? He's one of the greatest, and surely the greatest luchador of all time. He just has something I need," said Paul.

A victory for Logan Paul at Crown Jewel would mark his first-ever championship win in WWE.

