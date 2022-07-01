"So don't you worry about that" – 8-time Intercontinental Champion responds to Logan Paul

WWE Superstar The Miz said he'd make a big announcement on RAW regarding Logan Paul's challenge.

The Miz is one of the most popular superstars of today's generation. From starring in reality shows to dancing with the stars, the 41-year-old has dominated inside and outside the WWE ring.

Two days ago, Paul issued The Miz a challenge for a match at SummerSlam in Tennessee. On the Today Show, Miz spoke about Paul's challenge:

"I do not stop. Logan Paul called me out two days ago. I've got to figure out what I am going to do there. Monday Night RAW I'm going to make a big announcement. So don't you worry about that." (from 2:02 to 2:22)

TODAY @TODAYshow @mikethemiz is giving us family updates, talking about season 3 Miz & Mrs, and more! .@mikethemiz is giving us family updates, talking about season 3 Miz & Mrs, and more! https://t.co/XLjWBWSI1U

It'll be interesting to see if The Awesome One is ready to face Paul after what he did to the YouTube star post their WrestleMania match.

Logan Paul signs a contract with WWE

Over the weekend, Logan Paul teased a return to WWE where he'd pick up his rivalry with The Miz. The Awesome One addressed this on RAW and said they'd be teaming up again at SummerSlam.

However, it was a ruse from The Miz as the YouTube sensation signed with WWE and challenged him to a match. According to Ariel Helwani, the contract was signed yesterday and is a multi-year deal. Paul is expected to perform at multiple premium live events for WWE in 2022 and 2023:

"Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE, @LoganPaul just announced on Twitter. Per sources, it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year. No return date set but could be next month at Summerslam. MIZ would make a lot of sense. Additional details per sources: Deal includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023. He’ll likely, I’m told, have his first big appearance at SS but could be on TV before that. He signed his deal yesterday," Ariel Helwani said in a series of tweets.

The match card for SummerSlam became more interesting. It'll be fun to watch Logan Paul return to the WWE ring and get his revenge on The Miz for blindsiding him after their match at WrestleMania 38.

