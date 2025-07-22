Logan Paul will turn babyface and get wildly cheered, predicts former WWE Champion

Logan Paul is among the most hated heel characters in WWE presently. However, a popular star recently claimed that The Maverick will eventually turn babyface one day and get cheered by the fans.The social media megastar recently welcomed two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on his IMPAULSIVE podcast. During their conversation, Paul asked if the Scottish Warrior had any piece of advice for him going forward.The 40-year-old suggested Logan Paul keep doing what he's been doing, as his wrestling career had been tremendous thus far. McIntyre noted that although no one was going to believe him, the former United States Champion would turn babyface one day and get wildly cheered by the same fans who boo him today.&quot;Everything's been a slam dunk so far. Just keep doing what you're doing, and not just in the present, but okay, 'Where is this going to get me? What's the next evolution of Logan Paul?' Because eventually people don't believe it, and you're going to laugh when I say it, marks out there, but eventually you're going to turn babyface like Dominik [Mysterio] is doing right now. There's a fine line between love and hate. And eventually you're going to be getting wildly cheered down the line,&quot; McIntyre said. [From 58:46 to 59:08]Drew McIntyre told Paul to keep working hard and reiterated the thin line between love and hate. He also referenced Dominik Mysterio's run as an example and stuck to his prediction about the Megastar turning into a hugely popular babyface eventually:&quot;So it's just doing what you're doing, running your mouth, being yourself, having a laugh, making this thing with us as big as possible, and just keep making those slam dunks because eventually in a couple of years, as I say, that line between love and hate is so thin, it's just going to go the other way, and you're not going to be like, 'Oh god, okay, good guy!'&quot; [From 59:08 onwards] You can check out the video below for Drew McIntyre's comments: Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul are teaming up for a blockbuster encounter at WWE SummerSlamThe SummerSlam Premium Live Event will air live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. The historic first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer will host several intriguing matches, including popular musician Jelly Roll's in-ring debut.The 40-year-old is scheduled to join forces with 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton and take on the duo of Logan Paul &amp; Drew McIntyre in a Tag Team Match. The bout will also mark The Maverick and The Scottish Warrior's first-ever pairing as a tag team.Neither Logan Paul nor Drew McIntyre has won a match in the last three months. It will be interesting to see if the two can break their losing streak at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Please credit IMPAULSIVE, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription, if you use any quotes from this article.