Logan Paul confirms he will be attending WrestleMania 37

Logan Paul is headed to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania will finally have fans in attendance after almost a year and many people are rushing to get their tickets. One person whose ticket has been all but confirmed is YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Paul recently confirmed that he will be in attendance for WrestleMania 37 on his podcast Impaulsive. While discussing his busy April schedule, Paul revealed that he will be present at WrestleMania 37.

The boxer/YouTuber has been involved over the past few weeks with WWE, specifically with former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. The two have been going back and forth on Twitter discussing The Great Liberator's upcoming documentary.

Sami Zayn has in fact shared some exclusive content with Logan Paul, requesting the YouTuber to review it. Upon finishing his analysis, Paul came to the conclusion that there is indeed a conspiracy against Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion plans on having the world premiere for the trailer of his documentary on this week's episode of SmackDown, where Logan Paul will be his special guest.

Perhaps there will also be some interactions with Kevin Owens, who Zayn is scheduled to face at WrestleMania 37.

Logan Paul could be involved in a match at WrestleMania 37

Now that Logan Paul has confirmed that he will be at WrestleMania 37, there will be considerable speculation as to what his role will be at the Show of Shows. There have been various rumors floating around, but the most interesting one comes from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer was the first to report that Paul would be present at WrestleMania 37. He hypothesized that he would have some involvement in Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match - possibly as a special guest referee.

"In that one, Logan Paul is going to be involved in the match. I don't know if he's a referee or what... but he's definitely involved. The idea is that, Bad Bunny on Saturday and Logan Paul on Sunday, are your big celebrities."

What do you think will be Logan Paul's role at WrestleMania 37?