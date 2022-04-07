"Just so you know"- Logan Paul reveals essential advice from WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania

Social media star Logan Paul detailed his backstage interaction with Triple H that took place before the former's WWE in-ring debut.

The YouTuber made his pro wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. However, the A-lister turned on his partner after the match, laying out Logan with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Speaking about his big debut on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan revealed the advice Triple H gave him backstage:

"Literally right before I went on, Triple H came up to me. He goes like, 'Just so you know, it's not always about physicality, people want to see your charisma. They want to see you, your personality.' So I took that advice and I was thinking about what he said during some of the displays and trying to just come through the screen so people could feel my emotions," said Logan. (1:09:50 to 1:10:36)

Logan Paul also commented on using Eddie Guerrero's moves at WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul's athletic abilities and natural charisma were on display during his match at WrestleMania 38. The Maverick used Eddie Guerrero's moves, The Three Amigos and a Five-Star Frog Splash, to get heat with the fans during the match.

Logan highlighted on the same podcast how it felt to execute the WWE Hall of Famer's moves:

"When I hit the three amigos – Rey had done it earlier in the match, it was a callback to Eddie Guerrero and his whole shimmy, it was a little disrespectful that I did the move he just did – I had never practiced a suplex like that. I threw my legs up, I’m airborne, on the second one, my head snapped back and I thought for sure, ‘I just got a concussion.’ I’m looking up at the lights, ‘whatever, it’s WrestleMania.’ The adrenaline is crazy, the crowd is going nuts." (H/T - EWresting News)

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta Oh wow! Logan Paul pays homage to Eddie Guerrero and hits three amigos on Rey Misterio. #WrestleMania Oh wow! Logan Paul pays homage to Eddie Guerrero and hits three amigos on Rey Misterio. #WrestleMania https://t.co/o3hyASbNPq

Logan Paul's first outing in WWE was a successful one as he managed to catch the attention of fans on the Grandest Stage. The boxer's performance inside the squared circle was praised by fans and peers alike.

With The Miz turning on Logan after the match, the possibility of a match between the two cannot be ruled out.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Implausive podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Pratik Singh