Logan Paul reacts to using WWE Hall of Famer's finisher at WrestleMania

Social media star Logan Paul recapped his match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 (April 2).

Since appearing in WWE in February, Logan Paul has been one of the most entertaining performers on RAW. His natural charisma and athletic prowess enable him to connect with the WWE Universe. During Logan's match against The Mysterios at 'Mania 38, Paul hit Rey with The Three Amigos and a Five-Star Frog Splash, a sequence of moves made famous by the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Speaking on his podcast Impaulsive, Logan said how it felt, both physically and mentally, to execute Guerrero's move on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"When I hit the three amigos – Rey had done it earlier in the match, it was a callback to Eddie Guerrero and his whole shimmy, it was a little disrespectful that I did the move he just did – I had never practiced a suplex like that. I threw my legs up, I’m airborne, on the second one, my head snapped back and I thought for sure, ‘I just got a concussion.’ I’m looking up at the lights, ‘whatever, it’s WrestleMania.’ The adrenaline is crazy, the crowd is going nuts." (H/T - EWresting News)

Before WrestleMania, Logan Paul made it publicly clear he wanted to execute a move off the top rope, and this weekend he got to live that dream as he hit Rey Mysterio with a Five-Star Frog Splash.

Logan Paul didn't know much about Eddie Guerrero

Despite the ease with which Logan Paul managed to perform in a WWE ring, his knowledge of the product was fairly minute.

While continuing to recap his WrestleMania 38 match, Logan revealed he didn't know much about Eddie Guerrero despite using the Hall of Famer's moves in training:

"I didn’t know much about him, but then I realized most of the moves I was practicing and doing, I don’t know why, but my physicality lends myself to his moves. When I did the shimmy on the top rope, everyone was booing. No disrespect to Eddie Guerrero. We love Eddie Guerrero." (H/T - EWresting News)

Regardless of Logan Paul's limited WWE knowledge, the former high school wrestler, now a pro boxer, delivered a standout performance in Dallas at The Showcase of the Immortals this past weekend.

