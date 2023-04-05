Logan Paul on WWE refusing the entrance he wanted at last year's WrestleMania; how he convinced WWE for the zipline

Logan Paul made a historic entrance in his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The twenty-eight-year-old spoke about how he convinced WWE management to approve that entrance and what he wanted to do last year.

At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul made his entrance through the skies, ziplining to the center of the ramp, before he and Rollins put on one of the most entertaining matches of the WrestleMania weekend.

The two competitors went at it, with both of them getting a good amount of offense during the first half of the match. Things quickly switched gears when KSI, who was dressed as the Prime mascot, helped Paul get out of the way of a potential Stomp from Rollins.

The Architect gained control of the match when he pulled KSI onto the announcer's table when Logan Paul intended to hit him with the Frog Splash. Both Prime partners left WrestleMania disappointed when Rollins pinned his opponent in the center of the ring.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, the most recent free agent of WWE, told his listeners about the entrance he wanted last year and how WWE refused him that opportunity.

"Get me as high as I can possibly go (in a ring). I love flying which is why I requested the zipline. I requested this zipline (for) last year’s WrestleMania, my first-ever WrestleMania ever. I said, ‘WWE, can I get a zipline in?' “They’re like, ‘Why don’t you get a match in first, kid?’ I was like, ‘I get that, I get that.’" (H/T POST Wrestling)

Even though WWE denied him his dream entrance at last year's event, the rookie tried his luck again for WrestleMania 39.

"This year, I requested the zipline again, it got denied and I was like, ‘Hey, it is like a liability thing? Can I convince them to do it? Is it an insurance thing? I’ll cover it’ and the WWE got me a zipline into SoFi Stadium for my birthday. Like four different companies (were contacted to get that zipline setup squared away).”(H/T POST Wrestling)

Is Logan Paul still a WWE Superstar after WrestleMania 39?

The Maverick had one of the best debut years in the history of WWE. During his first year in the company, Logan Paul competed at two WrestleManias and challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After his match at this year's Show of Shows, the social media star was interviewed during a backstage segment. During the interview, Paul addressed his loss, stating that it was his worst birthday. While ranting about Rollins and Frog Splashing KSI, Paul added that he was jobless because his WWE contract had expired that night.

