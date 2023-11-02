"Logan’s ego is way too high" - Logan Paul should feud with a top champion (not Roman Reigns), claims the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe is interested in a feud between Logan Paul and the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Gunther recently surpassed 500 days as the Intercontinental Champion. He has successfully defended the title against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed, among others.

Paul, meanwhile, returned to WWE after his win over Dillon Danis in a boxing match and is set to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The Maverick called out the Hall of Famer after his victory over Danis.

Expand Tweet

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe reacted to the idea of a feud between Paul and Gunther. Fans laid out potential storylines for a rivalry between them.

Check out the fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This past Monday on RAW, Gunther and Imperium confronted The Miz, who will be involved in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the next #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Fatal Four-Way Match will also include Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar.

Logan Paul put Rey Mysterio on notice and made a bold prediction ahead of Crown Jewel

Logan Paul recently put Rey Mysterio on notice ahead of their match at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

At the upcoming Saudi Arabia show, Paul will be challenging Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul claimed he would win the United States Championship and take the title away from Mysterio. While The Maverick claimed that he respects Mysterio, he wouldn't hold himself back from punching the Hall of Famer in the face a few times.

Paul said:

"I'm coming for you bro, you're looking at the future US champ right here. Unfortunately, I got to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend. I might have to punch him in the face a few times but... yeah, it su*ks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler. I respect Rey, how can you not? He's one of the greatest and surely the greatest luchador of all time. He just has something I need,"

A win for Paul at Crown Jewel could potentially set up a Champion vs. Champion Match between him and Gunther at Survivor Series.

Would you like to see Logan Paul vs. Gunther in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think