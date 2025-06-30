Logic behind Vince McMahon's WWE name changes revealed by ex-writer (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon frequently altered WWE wrestlers' names during his 40-year tenure as the company's creative figurehead. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, recently explained why his former boss made so many changes.
In 1995, Steve Austin debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster before changing his name to Stone Cold. Similarly, Dwayne Johnson was initially known as Rocky Maivia to WWE fans in 1996 before changing his name to The Rock in 1997.
Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about WWE's booking during the Attitude Era. The veteran writer said McMahon's interest in turning someone into a big star likely contributed to the name changes.
"If they transform into a world champion, then you make those changes," Russo stated. "I mean, again, it's like Vince McMahon called Steve Austin The Ringmaster. Is The Ringmaster really gonna be the world champ? So, as they're progressing, that's when you've gotta make those changes." [5:02 – 5:19]
In the video above, Russo reacted to Terri Runnels criticizing his decision to call her WWE faction the Pretty Mean Sisters (PMS).
Vince Russo explains why Vince McMahon approved Adam Copeland's Edge name
Although he is now known as Cope in AEW, Adam Copeland made his name working for Vince McMahon in WWE as Edge.
Vince Russo believes the name Edge worked for Copeland because of his "cool" appearance and personality. He also thought The Rated-R Superstar could have succeeded in WWE using his real name.
"That's it," Russo said, discussing Copeland's Edge name. "I mean, that's what I saw. He's cool and he has the edge. Again, if he works up into being a champion, then you can play with Adam Copeland, and you can do all that." [5:29 – 5:39]
Russo also discussed his controversial decision to rename a WWE Hall of Famer's son and turn him into a toy-boy character.
