Logic behind Vince McMahon's WWE name changes revealed by ex-writer (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon frequently altered WWE wrestlers' names during his 40-year tenure as the company's creative figurehead. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, recently explained why his former boss made so many changes.

Ad

In 1995, Steve Austin debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster before changing his name to Stone Cold. Similarly, Dwayne Johnson was initially known as Rocky Maivia to WWE fans in 1996 before changing his name to The Rock in 1997.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about WWE's booking during the Attitude Era. The veteran writer said McMahon's interest in turning someone into a big star likely contributed to the name changes.

Ad

Trending

"If they transform into a world champion, then you make those changes," Russo stated. "I mean, again, it's like Vince McMahon called Steve Austin The Ringmaster. Is The Ringmaster really gonna be the world champ? So, as they're progressing, that's when you've gotta make those changes." [5:02 – 5:19]

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

In the video above, Russo reacted to Terri Runnels criticizing his decision to call her WWE faction the Pretty Mean Sisters (PMS).

Vince Russo explains why Vince McMahon approved Adam Copeland's Edge name

Although he is now known as Cope in AEW, Adam Copeland made his name working for Vince McMahon in WWE as Edge.

Vince Russo believes the name Edge worked for Copeland because of his "cool" appearance and personality. He also thought The Rated-R Superstar could have succeeded in WWE using his real name.

Ad

"That's it," Russo said, discussing Copeland's Edge name. "I mean, that's what I saw. He's cool and he has the edge. Again, if he works up into being a champion, then you can play with Adam Copeland, and you can do all that." [5:29 – 5:39]

Russo also discussed his controversial decision to rename a WWE Hall of Famer's son and turn him into a toy-boy character.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action