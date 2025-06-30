Vince Russo defends controversial WWE Attitude Era decision (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked as WWE's co-head writer alongside Ed Ferrara in the late 1990s. In an exclusive video, the 64-year-old reacted to Terri Runnels' recent comments about the name of her former WWE faction.

Ad

Between November 1998 and August 1999, Runnels joined forces with Jacqueline and Ryan Shamrock as the Pretty Mean Sisters. Russo created the name and referred to the group as PMS, a play on premenstrual syndrome.

Runnels said in an interview with Ring the Belle that she "hated" the PMS name and wanted the stable to be called something else. Asked about the controversial idea on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that the name suited WWE's Attitude Era:

Ad

Trending

"Listen, man, that's cool, but to this day, I have no problem with that. Pretty Mean Sisters, we know what it meant. It was the Attitude Era, and they did have an attitude. I mean, I'm watching a lot of the stuff now with PMS, and Terri and Jackie had a lot of attitude. I don't remember anything else [other names] she suggested. I'm just curious if she does." [1:55 – 2:29]

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain the origin of several Attitude Era names, including Edge, Meat, and Test.

Pretty Mean Sisters' WWE run

The short-lived storyline saw Jacqueline and Terri Runnels form an alliance after separating from Marc Mero and Goldust, respectively. They later added male wrestler Shawn Stasiak, aka Meat, to the group and turned him into their slave.

Ken Shamrock's on-screen sister Ryan also became a Pretty Mean Sisters member after a brief romance with Val Venis. However, her stint with the faction only lasted three months before she left WWE in July 1999.

Ad

Pretty Mean Sisters' most notable angle revolved around Runnels. The one-time Hardcore Champion claimed Venis was the father of her unborn child, but it later emerged that she faked her pregnancy.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action