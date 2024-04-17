Lola Vice defeats 24-year-old star on NXT; gets challenged to a match by WWE veteran

Lola Vice collided with Sol Ruca on the latest episode of WWE NXT. After the bout, wrestling veteran Natalya challenged her to a first-ever match.
During the match, Lola hit Sol with a kick, and the latter evaded a dive off the top rope. The 2023 NXT Women's Breakout star nailed her opponent with a facebuster. She hit Sol Ruca with a back elbow and a series of kicks in the corner. Lola Vice nailed the 34-year-old with a running hip attack while the latter was seated in the corner and got a two-count.
Lola hit Ruca with a kick to the back and another to the midsection. She then locked the latter in a headlock. Sol Ruca hit her with a shoulder tackle, a springboard shoulder tackle, a powerslam, and a standing moonsault for a one-count.
Sol Ruca pulled out a big superkick and tried to perform a move off the top rope, but Blair Davenport came out and yanked the rope, causing Ruca to stumble. Lola Vice capitalized by hitting a Cyclone Kick to win the match via pinfall.
After the bout, Natalya challenged Vice to the first-ever women's NXT Underground match at NXT Spring Breakin'.
