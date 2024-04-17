Legendary former WWE champion set for RARE stipulation match

WWE Superstar Natalya issued a challenge to Lola Vice for a match during the latest episode of NXT.

In recent weeks, Natalya and Lola Vice have been embroiled in a heated rivalry. Their conflict escalated during the previous episode of WWE NXT when Natalya competed against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Despite Natalya's efforts, Lola Vice intervened, causing a distraction that ultimately led to Perez retaining her title.

During this week's show, Lola Vice secured a victory over Sol Ruca in a singles match. Following the contest, Natalya made an appearance on the titantron, issuing a challenge to Lola Vice for an NXT Underground Match at NXT Spring Breakin, scheduled two weeks from now.

Expand Tweet

This marks only the third instance of such a match in NXT history. Notably, it will be the first time two women step into the grueling environment of the NXT Underground. Vice may hold an advantage going into the bout, given her prior MMA experience before joining WWE.

Later on in the show, Karmen Petrovic revealed her intention to train Natalya for the upcoming Underground Match and pledged to be in Natalya's corner during the bout. However, their interview was interrupted by Lola Vice. She cautioned Karmen about the type of support she would have in her corner and said that she will see her next week on WWE NXT during the contract signing.

It will be interesting to see which of these two women walks away with bragging rights at NXT Spring Breakin.

Poll : Who do you think is going to come out on top at NXT Spring Breakin? Natalya Lola Vice 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback