Controversy on NXT as new WWE champion retains title with help from outside interference

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez faced Natalya during the latest episode of NXT.

Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. During this week's episode, Natalya confronted Perez, proposing a showdown between the BOAT and The Prodigy for the NXT Women's Championship.

Roxanne initially declined the challenge, but as she was about to depart, WWE NXT General Manager Ava emerged and declared that the match was officially scheduled for later that night.

The bout between the two began with a series of chain holds, but Roxanne displayed disrespect by delivering a slap to Natalya. In retaliation, the latter responded with a slap of her own, sending Roxanne out of the ring. Natalya followed up with a powerful lariat before returning Roxanne to the ring.

Natalya was impressive throughout the match, applying The Romero Special submission hold at one point, but Perez managed to escape. In the final moments of the match, the former WWE Women's Champion executed a German Suplex followed by a discus lariat. However, Lola Vice, who had been at odds with Natalya recently, intervened and attacked her when the referee was distracted.

Roxanne took advantage of the situation and executed The Pop Rox to secure the victory and retain her title.

After the match, Lola Vice cut a promo asserting her stance on creating her own opportunities rather than waiting for them. However, Natalya attacked her and initiated a brawl between the two women. It will be intriguing to see how this rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

