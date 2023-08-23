Lola Vice spotted with top WWE Superstar who is set to challenge for a championship

WWE star Lola Vice is one of the fastest-rising performers in the company. She was recently seen alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. After weeks of back-and-forth between the two women, she will receive her shot at the Women's World Championship at the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Vice shared a photo with Rodriguez ahead of the latter's title match.

Check out the photo featuring Vice and Rodriguez:

Vice, real name Valerie Loureda, is a former Mixed Martial Arts fighter. She was previously signed to Bellator MMA and won four fights and lost one.

Eventually, the Cuban-American sensation made the transition to professional wrestling. She has primarily been competing on NXT Level Up and has also been an NXT.

Raquel Rodriguez put WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on notice following the confirmation of their match

The feud between Ripley and Rodriguez has been quite heated. The Eradicator played a major role in Rodriguez and Liv Morgan losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

On this week's RAW, Ripley quickly defeated Candice LeRae before being confronted by Rodriguez. Taking to social media, the former NXT Women's Champion put her upcoming opponent on notice with a bold message.

Rodriguez wrote:

"I hate what you’ve become @RheaRipley_WWE. Plain and simple. At #WWEPayback, es tiempo que conozca su creador," she wrote.

(According to Google Translate, the latter part means 'It's time you meet your maker')

At NXT Heatwave, Rodriguez made another major statement as she attacked Ripley during her Mixed Tag Team Match against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

The Eradicator teamed up with Dominik Mysterio. The two women brawled to the back before Lee pinned Dominik to secure the victory.

Would you like to see Lola Vice on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

